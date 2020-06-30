Idaho-based indieDwell announced it will begin production Monday on modular housing at its Pueblo manufacturing plant.
The company employs 100 at the plant with plans to expand to 200 by early next year. The 100,000-square-foot plant is designed to annually produce up to 900 modular buildings.
The first buildings manufactured will be a sober-living home in La Junta for Southeast Health Group and an affordable housing development in Pueblo for NeighborWorks Southern Colorado.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette