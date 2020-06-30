IndieDwell

IndieDwell, a Boise, Idaho-based startup that manufactures modular homes, plans to open a plant in Pueblo in the first quarter of 2020 with up to 200 employees to build homes costing $55,000-$122,000 along Colorado’s Front Range. The rendering shows a fourplex the company is building for worker housing in McCall, Idaho.

 Courtesy of IndieDwell

Idaho-based indieDwell announced it will begin production Monday on modular housing at its Pueblo manufacturing plant.

Pueblo wins plant to manufacture modular housing, employ 200

The company employs 100 at the plant with plans to expand to 200 by early next year. The 100,000-square-foot plant is designed to annually produce up to 900 modular buildings.

The first buildings manufactured will be a sober-living home in La Junta for Southeast Health Group and an affordable housing development in Pueblo for NeighborWorks Southern Colorado.

Wayne Heilman, The Gazette

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Tags

Load comments