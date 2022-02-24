Smart devices will need to get a lot smarter in coming years to overcome the challenges of communicating over millions of miles in space, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise executive said Thursday in Colorado Springs.
Eng Lim Goh, senior vice president and chief technical officer for artificial intelligence at the computing giant, told cybersecurity professionals and others that devices ranging from sensors and satellite dishes to drones and other gear will need to use artificial intelligence to learn and make decisions. He made the comments during a keynote speech during Rocky Mountain Cyberspace Symposium at The Broadmoor.
Those devices are multiplying — everyone in the developed world is expected within a few years to have an average of 10 devices capable of collecting and sending data into the cloud, Goh said. Those devices will need enough computing power through artificial intelligence and machine learning to determine what parts of the huge volume of data they collect should be sent first into the cloud.
Goh cited a 2,000 satellite-dish array telescope in Australia, called the Square Kilometer Array, as a good example of why devices need to be able to prioritize what data to send first — or at all. The array produces 1 exabyte (1 billion gigabytes) a day in data; just 1% of that data, or 10,000 terabytes, is sent immediately into the cloud. Software installed on the dishes decides what that 1% is..
"The device is able to discern what data is needed instead of sending all of the raw data," Goh said. "What is junk today may be gold tomorrow, so this is a dilemma we have to work out."
That is especially important in space, where the time required to send data is much longer — especially for a mission to Mars — since data sent from the planet takes 20 minutes to arrive on Earth, said Goh, who was principal investigator of an experiment aboard the International Space Station to operate supercomputers in space. That means sensors that monitor the health of astronauts can't wait 40 minutes for instructions on readings that could indicate a health issue.
"Monitors constantly send scans to doctors on Earth. That's not a problem in Earth orbit or on the moon, when you can send and receive data in less than a second," Goh said. "But on Mars, it will take 40 minutes for the doctor's advice to get back to the astronaut. We will need an onboard server to give an answer immediately, then have that answer confirmed from Earth 40 minutes later."
Goh is an advocate of what he calls "swarm learning," in which a group of drones, sensors or other equipment learn from their surroundings and eventually share that knowledge with each other. That combination of artificial intelligence, machine learning and automation could be used in health care, scientific research, business, manufacturing and even for consumers, he said.
"You can instruct a server, if it is smart enough to make suggestions, that if it is more than 90% confident in that suggestion, it should go ahead and act without consulting me," Goh said. "Right now, devices at the edge (of the cloud) don't learn on their own — that comes from the cloud — but the next stage is the edge also must learn. Each drone (or other device) must learn on its own and share that learning with other drones."
Goh predicted that edge devices eventually won't be controlled from the cloud, but instead through blockchain technology where instructions for that device are stores in private part of the blockchain. That technology uses a digital ledger of transactions distributed across a computer network that is at the core of bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies but can be used for contracts and many other types of data.