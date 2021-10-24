Our virtually unlimited access to information online has a downside. To a large degree, the sense of privacy that we’ve felt in the past is gone. Also, most of us manage our finances completely online. While that would seem to open you up to great risk, there are things you can do to protect your finances.
How logins and passwords are structured and saved is a starting place for protecting your financial information. Don’t use the same login and password for multiple accounts. You might have less choice on your login, since a few websites direct that your login be your email or phone number. But you can always control your password, within the parameters that the website gives you — letters, capital letters, numbers, symbols and number of characters. But from there, you’ve got a lot of latitude. Be willing to change your passwords periodically.
Consider dual factor authentication when possible. Dual factor authentication generally requires you to get a code on your cellphone that you then input as you’re logging into a secure site. These codes change each time you log in. So if someone has access to your passwords and they have access to your cellphone, you still have more exposure. Some authenticators send a link to your phone that requires you to allow or deny access to a sign-in. Additionally, your phone might require a finger print or facial recognition to open.
If you’re concerned about having a different password for each website you use and remembering all of them, consider a password program. You may have concerns that if one program has all your logins and passwords, there’s huge exposure for you if that program is compromised. That makes checking out the ratings and assessments before you commit to one.
One of the biggest threats to your cybersecurity might be you. You know those fun questions on social media? They ask things like when you graduated from high school, who was your best man, your phone number in high school, your mother’s maiden name and whether you’ve been streaking. Those are so fun! And they put a huge amount of information about you on the internet for hackers to use. Besides not answering these fun surveys, don’t use that information in your passwords because it’s available through research.
It’s important to simply pay attention. Look at the activity in all your accounts every month, including the ones you don’t use. Immediately question activity that’s suspicious and authorize financial institutions to pursue criminal charges against anyone who has committed fraud on your account. And get a credit report every year from each of the credit bureaus — Equifax, Transunion and Experian — and investigate accounts that you don’t believe are yours.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.