Twenty-nine years ago, Irene Kornelly joined a citizen’s watchdog group that had the seemingly impossible task of overseeing the destruction of all the chemical weapons at the Pueblo Chemical Depot.

She is 77 years old now, and just a few days ago, she leaned on her cane and watched the last one scrapped. All 780,078 chemical weapons in the Pueblo Arsenal have now been destroyed.

“This is the first time, internationally, we have destroyed an entire class of weapons of mass destruction,” said Kornelly, the locally appointed member of the Colorado Chemical Demilitarization Citizens' Advisory Commission “It’s an incredible accomplishment that was done by the community, by the military, by Congress. We actually got it done.”

We don’t hear much about American competence these days, or American arms control, or much good news in general, come to think of it. But I would argue that this is a milestone every bit as great, if not greater, than winning a war.

On a barren prairie 15 miles east of Pueblo, you might say the United States has just won a major battle in the war against inhumane war.

President Joe Biden marked the elimination of the nation's last chemical weapons as a landmark moment "bringing us one step closer to a world free from the horrors of chemical weapons."

Some 91,000 soldiers were killed by poisonous gas attacks during the barbaric trench warfare of World War I. Afterward, such weapons were deemed inhumane and universally condemned, but the United States and other countries continued to develop and stockpile them for decades.

But finally in 1989, the United States and the Soviet Union agreed in principle to destroy all their chemical weapons stockpiles. The Senate ratified the Chemical Weapons Convention in 1997, and all the signers began to systematically wipe the known stores of chemical weapons from the face of the earth.

At first the military wanted to incinerate all the weapons, but Kornelly and her group, the community’s voice in monitoring every aspect of the destruction process, would have none of it.

That’s because farmers and ranchers were worried about contamination of high-grade organic crops.

“They didn’t know how to open the weapon so that they could drain the agent out, get rid of the explosive, without incineration,” Kornelly told me.

Instead, the depot invited private companies who thought they could do it to put together proposals.

Bechtel came through with a process similar to what’s used at any wastewater treatment plant, employing a neutralization technique using water, followed by biotreatment. Turns out the same kind of microbes that consume human waste also eat mustard gas fairly well.

Inga and Igor, robots named for characters in the classic 1970s Mel Brooks film "Young Frankenstein," were then put to work helping their human counterparts dismantle the toxic shells in Pueblo.

Kornelly said the alternative to incineration took years of discussion and more than a decade of implementation — and $42 billion to eventually accomplish the task nationwide.

But it worked.

“We did it without any major issues,” Kornelly noted. “We never had a leak of agent from any of the facilities. We never had an incident when a worker was harmed. We worked all the way through the pandemic because we were already wearing masks."

Colorado Springs-based New York Times reporter Dave Philipps wrote that a crowd of workers in coveralls with emergency gas masks slung on their hips gathered to celebrate as the last weapon was dismantled in Pueblo. The plant manager blasted “The Final Countdown” on the P.A., Philipps wrote, and handed out red, white and blue Bomb Pops.

“Honestly, I never thought this day would come,” Kornelly told Philipps. “The military didn’t know if they could trust the people, and the people didn’t know if they could trust the military.”

But an extraordinary precedent has now been set. Could we use the ending of chemical weapons on the planet as a template for ridding ourselves of other scourges? Biological weapons? Landmines? Nuclear weapons? War itself?

"They have put together a similar program to destroy all biological weapons," notes Kornelly. “But at this point that’s a fantasy."

The movie “Oppenheimer” opened this weekend, bringing back to vivid life the power and horror of the dawn of the atomic age and the mad arms race it spawned, resulting in a runaway proliferation of weapons that are now numerous and powerful enough to end life on earth. Robert Oppenheimer, the father of the atomic bomb, was transformed by his experience building the first bomb at Los Alamos, and argued for the rest of his days for an end to the suicidal race to make more and better nuclear weapons. His push to thwart the development of the more powerful hydrogen bomb led to the revocation of his security clearance and his complete defrocking as an American scientist of stature and credibility. His pleas for a modicum of nuclear sanity, in other words, turned him from American prophet to American pariah in the eyes of the government.

If only we’d listened to him better.

Could we one day do with nuclear weapons what we have just accomplished with chemical weapons, finding them just as inhumane and unnecessary? When I was a younger man, I would have scoffed at the naivety of the idea. But Irene Kornelly and her steely-eyed watchdogging of the destruction of all that mustard gas has made me wonder.

The place that once made hundred of thousands of these ghastly weapons is now called PuebloPlex, The Gazette's Mary Shinn recently reported, and its president and CEO Russell DeSalvo is repurposing the site into testing ground for aerospace companies, test tracks for future railroad innovation, and a manufacturing hub for wind turbine components. Some of the larger warehouses that used to house weapons are now leased to solar and space businesses.

Wasn’t it Isiah who prophesized many years ago that “They shall beat their swords into plowshares, and their spears into pruning hooks; nation shall not lift up sword against nation, neither shall they learn war anymore?”