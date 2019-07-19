Colorado Springs hotels were less full than a year ago for a fourth consecutive month in June, but that says more about a strong month in June 2018 than it does about this year.
That’s because the Senior Open golf tournament at The Broadmoor boosted hotel occupancy in June 2018 to 90.7%, the second-highest percentage in 22 years, according to the Rocky Mountain Lodging Report. Last month’s 86.7% occupancy rate was within a percentage point of the 87.6% rate in June 2017 and still ranks among the 10 best months in the past 20 years.
Doug Price, CEO of Visit Colorado Springs, said Friday in an email that the primary reason for the drop in both occupancy and average room rate “was impact from the 2018 U.S. Senior Open. The tournament had an overall economic impact of $30 million of which $7 million is attributable to hotel room sales.”
The local occupancy rate for the first half of the year is down to 69.2% from 70% during the same period last year. The overall drop was attributed to declining occupancy in limited-service hotels — properties without large amounts of meeting space, restaurants and other amenities — to 70.8% from 73.5% a year earlier. Occupancy in full-service hotels edged up to 68.3% from 67.9% a year ago.
The average room rate at local hotels also fell in June by 4.2% to $139.43. The average for the first half of the year also declined slightly — by 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $115.06. Full-service room rates during the six-month period fell 0.5% to $120.48, while rates at limited-service properties inched up 4 cents to $106.11.
Statewide hotel occupancy fell in June for the first time this year, declining to 80.5% from 82.8% in June 2018 but occupancy in the first half of the year is still up slightly to 68.1% from 67.9% during the same period last year. The average room rate in Colorado last month fell 0.2% to $166.65, the first decline this year, but is still up for the first half of the year by 1.4% to $160.19.
The Broadmoor and Cheyenne Mountain Resort are not included in the totals for Colorado Springs hotels, but are part of a separate category where occupancy and room rates are both up for the year.
