The pace of Colorado Springs-area homebuilding rose last month on a year-over-year basis, according to a Pikes Peak Regional Building Department report.
PERMITS: The Regional Building Department issued 349 permits in June for the construction of single-family homes in El Paso County, a 7.1% increase over the same month in 2019.
TRENDING: Single-family permits now have risen in five of the first six months of 2020.
YEAR TO DATE: Through the first half of 2020, single-family building permits in El Paso County totaled 2,076, a 17.4% jump over the same period last year.
FACTORS AT WORK: Area homebuilders have said low mortgage rates and a shortage of properties available on the resale side of the housing market have helped create demand even as the COVID-19 pandemic has jolted the local and national economies.
RICH LADEN, THE GAZETTE