HomeAdvisor, a Golden-based company that connects homeowners with home improvement contractors, will close its Colorado Springs customer service center by year's end and lay off all 223 employees.
The company will consolidate the 4-year-old Colorado Springs operation with its offices in Golden and near downtown Denver and also will retain sales centers in Chicago, New York and Indianapolis.
“To accelerate our growth and to best position our company for the future, we’ve made the decision to consolidate our Colorado sales and customer care footprint which means we’ll be closing our Colorado Springs location by the end of the year," Mallory Micetich, a HomeAdvisor spokeswoman, said Tuesday in an email statement.
"These decisions are never easy — we thank our Colorado Springs’ colleagues for their valued contributions and as we continue to grow HomeAdvisor’s operations, encourage them to apply for open positions at our other Colorado locations," the statement continued. "This proactive move puts HomeAdvisor in a position to grow faster and ultimately attract more talent to the state we call home.”
