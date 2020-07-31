HIGHER AND HIGHER

Several areas of El Paso and Teller counties saw double-digit gains in home prices during the first half of 2020, as the local single-family housing market shook off effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here’s a look at home prices through June 30, and how they compare to the same period last year. The figures shown are median prices, or the midpoint of all single-family home sales in the area during the first half of the year. Areas shown had at least 20 first-half sales.

Jan. 1-June 30, 2019 Jan. 1-June 30, 2020 % Change

Black Forest/Elbert $491,500 $554,900 +12.9%

Calhan/Ramah $290,300 $336,500 +15.9%

Colorado Springs $316,400 $350,000 +10.6%

Cripple Creek $183,000 $232,500 +27.0%

Divide $312,500 $365,000 +16.8%

El Paso County $320,000 $352,000 +10.0%

Falcon/Peyton $355,000 $387,250 +9.1%

Florissant $295,000 $314,000 +6.4%

Fountain $280,000 $310,000 +10.7%

Manitou Springs $439,000 $392,250 -10.6%

Monument/Palmer Lake/Larkspur $505,000 $539,950 +6.9%

Teller County $335,500 $355,000 +5.8%

Woodland Park $370,000 $407,500 +10.1%

Source: Colorado Association of Realtors