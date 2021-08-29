Many self-employed people work from home. Depending on how one’s home office is structured, it might offer some tax benefits.
To take a deduction for a home office, there needs to be a specific space in the home that’s used exclusively for business purposes. It doesn’t have to be a fancy office or even a completely separate room. There is a tax case in which a self-employed person in a metropolitan area had an efficiency apartment. He had a specific area of the main room that was used for business and it was deemed to be a bona fide home office.
There are two potential ways to calculate the home office deduction. The simplified method is to take $5 per square foot for up to 300 square feet. This would allow for a deduction of up to $1,500.
The traditional method of calculating home office deductions is a bit more complex. Expenses for the home, as well as depreciation of the home, are based on the portion of the house that’s used for business. For instance, assume a home with 2,000 square feet has an office of 500 square feet. The home office deduction would be based on 25% of the allowed home expenses. That means that 25% of mortgage interest, real estate taxes, utilities and home insurance would be a deductible expense for the self-employed person. There might also be some home-related expenses such as a cleaning service that would also be deductible. The remaining mortgage interest and real estate taxes can still be included as itemized deductions.
The same percentage that’s applied to eligible expenses is also applied to depreciating the home. This is more complex and a factor to consider in whether to use the traditional method of taking home office deductions. If you sell the home in the future, the amounts you’ve depreciated while you owned the home need to be recognized as ordinary income.
For instance, if you have used the traditional method of calculating home office deductions, and the depreciation deductions over time have totaled $20,000, then you’ll be taxed on $20,000 of ordinary income when you sell the home. This can be a big one-time tax impact and might feel like it’s not worth it for the years of smaller deductions. But this method might be worthwhile because of the deductions from self-employment income of a portion of the other expenses such as utilities and home insurance.
If you’re self-employed, explore with your tax professional whether home office deductions might be worthwhile for you. If so, analyze which deduction methodology makes the most sense. Being self-employed can be a lot of work and risky. You need to file your taxes accurately, which includes honestly declaring your income. So take all the deductions to which you’re entitled.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.