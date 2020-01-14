Pier 1 is the latest bricks-and-mortar retailer to abandon ship in Colorado Springs.
The Fort Worth, Texas–based seller of decorative home furnishings, gifts, furniture and other items will close its two remaining stores in the Springs, at 3030 New Center Point in the First & Main Town Center and 1685 Briargate Parkway in the Promenade Shops at Briargate.
Pier 1 representatives didn't immediately respond to questions from The Gazette, but Colorado Springs store employees were telling customers Tuesday that their locations will close by early April. "Store closing" signs have been posted in the windows of both stores.
Pier 1 announced last week that it planned to close up to 450 of its 942 stores amid financial struggles that have the retailer contemplating a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, according to several national news reports.
Those news stories also said Pier 1's store closings would result in thousands of job losses. It's unknown how many employees work in Colorado Springs, whether they've been offered positions elsewhere or if they're receiving severance packages.
It's also unknown why the Springs' stores were chosen to close — whether they were underperforming, in bad locations or just victims of the retailer's overall financial woes.
At one time, Pier 1 also had a store at Academy and Dublin boulevards in northern Colorado Springs; it closed when the chain opened a location in 2003 at the Promenade Shops at Briargate. Pier 1 also once operated a store in the Broadmoor Towne Center on the south side.