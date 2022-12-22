Thursday's blast of arctic weather may have shocked Coloradans with subzero temperatures, biting wind chill values and perilous driving conditions, but many of them bundled up and hit the stores anyway.
According to the National Weather Service in Pueblo, temperatures are expected to bounce back over the weekend, with temperatures in the 40s and 50s on Saturday and Sunday, respectively.
“It’s going to be a pretty nice weekend, especially after all this cold,” said meteorologist Kyle Mozely.
But with just three shopping days left until Christmas, some Colorado Springs residents decided they couldn’t afford to lose a day. Other longtime residents, having seen their share of frigid days, weren’t all that impressed despite a high temperature of 1 degree above zero.
Crowds were thin at The Citadel mall but the arctic temperatures and snowy roads did not keep some dedicated shoppers from their holiday missions — and others from spinning “doughnuts” in the parking lots.
VaLeene Heitfeld came down from Tranquil Acres outside Woodland Park with her sons Ezra Herdlicka, 8 and Dylan Herdlicka, 3, so they could visit Santa Claus and keep with tradition. Ezra had a lengthy wish list, Heitfeld said.
“There is one thing on my Christmas list I forgot to tell him that I wanted. … I wanted to get my grandma a Roku TV,” Ezra said.
Ezra was also hopeful his sister, Kayla, who recently moved to Colorado Springs, would get to see Santa, as well.
Several shoppers — including Ben Maestas, who came to the mall to spend time with his girlfriend, and Amanda Resendez, who was doing last-minute shopping — said they actually expected the weather to be worse.
“It wasn’t as cold as we thought (it would be),” Resendez said.
At the Walmart and Target stores on Colorado Springs' north side, the parking lots were nearly full, and shelves in some areas of the electronic and toy departments were almost empty.
“It’s been really busy today,” one Walmart employee remarked.
With multiple businesses and services closed due to the extreme weather, many residents found themselves with an unexpected day off.
“I’m actually really enjoying the cold weather,” said William, who declined to give his last name. “Since I have the day off I figured we would come do some last-minute shopping.”
Lingering snow along the roadways of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway did not deter the mix of shoppers who stopped into Scheels Thursday to pick up their final holiday gifts or bring home goodies for themselves.
As a born and raised Coloradan, Cami Beatty wasn't put off by a little cold, she said as she showed off her heated electric jacket.
"When I woke up and saw that the sun was out, I figured people were going to be out and about today," said Beatty, who added she wasn't surprised to see a crowd.
At Mackenzie and West clothing and gift shop on West Colorado Avenue, owner Glynis Hartwig said that the dire warnings of extreme weather likely played a part in the sparser-than-usual sidewalk and street traffic in Old Colorado City, a traditionally busy promenade of storefronts on the city’s west side.
“I think the biggest thing with the weather is that the news reports scared everybody away,” she said.
Gazette reporters Stephanie Earls, Breeanna Jent, Mary Shinn and Zachary Dupont contributed to this story.