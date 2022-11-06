Inflation could be the grinch that stole Christmas this year.
Holiday shoppers face a troubled economic landscape that includes persistent inflation, a tight labor market and lingering supply chain snags. November and December account for almost 20% of retailer's yearly sales, the National Retail Federation reports. But this year, 43% of shoppers said they don’t make enough to cushion their extra holiday spending. Among those shoppers, 40% are planning to dip into savings, 32% intend to take on credit card debt, 25% will use buy-now, pay-later services and 22% anticipate selling assets.
Here are some tips on how to save, score great finds and shop responsibly during this holiday season.
Shop local
Shopping at local businesses doesn’t only help those business owners but supports the entire community, said Carrie Simison, director of marketing and communications at the Downtown Partnership.
“For every 100 bucks you spend at a locally owned shop or restaurant, $70 stays in the community,” Simison said. “So that's a really nice chunk of money that supports our neighbors.”
When shoppers leave their computers and shop at local, brick and mortar sales, she said, “it contributes to the local sales tax and helps support the other services in the city like ... parks and roads,” Simison said. “And so definitely being local and doing it in person versus going on the internet gives the whole city better revenue.”
Start early
Inflation and the fear of prices rising further may be motivating many consumers to get a head start on the season, the NRF said. According to the group's annual survey conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, 46% of holiday shoppers planned to browse or start buying before November. Retailers responded to that demand, the NRF said, with "several major scheduled buying events in October."
Those shopping early may also find a better shopping experience. The retail industry added almost 350,000 jobs over the past 12 months, the NRF reports, but employers are still hard-pressed to find workers. That’s why patience might be worth adding to your shopping list before leaving the house this holiday season — and why you might want to head out now before the crowds grow.
From Frida Kalo stickers to reusable utensils, Eclectic CO’s gift opportunities come from local artisans across the community who create and sell sustainable handmade goods. At Eclectic CO, shopping early can mean the chance not only to be first to get what’s on the shelf, but the chance to order personalized gifts.
“There are a handful of our vendors that do take custom orders,” Dani Hughes, manager at Eclectic CO’s downtown location, said. “We're always happy to pass along the information if a customer is interested in something like that.”
For shoppers wanting to forego the lines, online shopping is an option that can save time and money. Last year 19.7% of holiday sales happened online.
A major player in online sales is Amazon, an internet giant that nonetheless can help you support small businesses.
The company has an icon and note on product pages that let shoppers know if the vendor is small business. By Amazon’s standard, which uses the Gartner definition of small business, those are businesses with fewer than 100 people and less than $50 million in annual revenues.
If shopping online, shopping early is still the way to go as it gives a better chance of finding items in stock and receiving them on time.
Shop in person
Shopping in person, though, has its own advantages, Simison with the Downtown Partnership pointed out. Not only can you see and feel the products that you're considering, but you also don’t have to worry about shipping delays, she said.
Plus, the extra time it might take to visit a store can also provide intangible benefits to shoppers, Simison said.
“Knowing that in advance that checking out could take a little bit longer, you're still going to get that great customer service from somebody that's probably your neighbor,” Simison said. “So, you could engage and have that conversation and maybe meet someone that you're standing in line with versus just rushing through.”
To skip the lines at Colorado Spring's Tattered Cover location, CEO and co-owner Kwame Spearman emphasized the option of a membership night. With a $20 annual Friends of Tattered Cover membership, customers can get a night of personalized shopping after the store closes early several times throughout the holiday season.
“What we’ll do is all of our buying team will be in store, all of our best booksellers, and our leadership team will be in store to help our customers shop and to make recommendations,” Spearman said. “We'll have wine and beer available for free.”
Spend wisely
Cutting costs on gifts this season will be a top priority for many shoppers, with more than 60% of consumers agreeing that sales and promotions are more important to them this year than last year, the NRF reported.
Among a survey of Walmart shoppers, 78% said that inflation will have some or a great deal of impact on their holiday shopping.
Considering inflated prices, Simison said the city will provide shoppers who come out on Small Business Saturday, which is Nov. 26, with an annual coupon book for downtown stores.
“It'll be in Acacia Park from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.,” Simison said. “... We also usually hand out a couple days in the parking garages leading up to that.”
Simison said shoppers can also call or email the Downtown Partnership to request a coupon book if they are still in stock.
Shoppers can also save money by looking for bargains spreading out their holiday gift shopping throughout the season instead of spending big in one massive spree, Hughes with Eclectic CO said.
Hughes also noted the importance of shopping with purpose.
“I feel like one thing, especially with the cost of things going up, instead of buying to buy is to ask the person a few things they might like and ask what shops they enjoy,” Hughes said.
And when customers visit those local stores, Simison emphasized that most of the shops have thoughtful gift options starting as low as $5.
“Local places like Eclectic CO and Ladyfingers Letterpress want to make sure they've got something at all different price points,” Simison said. “So, you can put thought behind something local and not just be about how much money you're spending.”