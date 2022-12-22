Talk about a gift that everyone will enjoy at Christmas.
Colorado Springs-area gas prices have plunged in recent weeks, and averaged $2.678 for a gallon of unleaded regular Thursday — a $2.266-per-gallon drop from their record high of $4.944 in early June, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks prices nationwide.
Not only have local gas prices nosedived from their summer highs, but they're now at their lowest point since $2.652 on March 5, 2021, GasBuddy figures show.
And while prices averaged $2.678 on Thursday, motorists could find gas for as low as $2.299 a gallon at some service stations and convenience stores, according to GasBuddy.
"As 2022 draws to a close, we’ve seen gas prices cut nearly in half in some areas compared to earlier this year — a well needed break from the sky high prices we faced just six months ago," Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said in a news release. "Finally, things are starting to feel a bit more normal with gas prices far more affordable."
Russia's invasion of Ukraine, spiking crude oil prices, rampant inflation and stronger demand in the U.S. all contributed to record pump prices in 2022.
In an interview with The Gazette, however, DeHaan said Thursday that global oil prices have fallen for weeks in part because of reduced demand by China tied to the nation's COVID-19 outbreaks. In the U.S., meanwhile, refineries are up and running after fall maintenance and are supplying plenty of gas.
"That's been the decline, really," he said. "A seasonal drop in demand, economic concerns, COVID in China driving oil down. And that's a big deal because China is the largest oil importer globally. You remember what happened in the U.S. when our economy was shut down (because of COVID-19) — Americans weren't consuming as much oil."
Though oil and gas costs have tumbled, DeHaan said the drop in pump prices might be near an end.
The national average price might stop just shy of falling below $3 a gallon, he said. On Thursday, it was $3.06, according to GasBuddy. Like Colorado Springs, the rest of Colorado averaged $2.678 a gallon.
"I hate to be the Grinch just ahead of the holidays, but I think the national average, at least, is probably within just a couple days of bottoming out."
Even if price reductions slow, DeHaan doesn't expect a sudden jolt higher in pump prices.
Heading into 2023, he says prices should remain stable during January and February.
By spring, prices will be tied to what happens in China. If its COVID cases decline, the country's economy improves and its motorists ramp up oil and gas demand and usage, global oil prices could push higher.
"It's almost a guarantee that starting in late winter, we're going to start seeing a more notable trend upward and if China is starting to reopen and COVID cases in China are starting to decline by then, we could see quite a bit of a rally in the spring," DeHaan said.
But, he added, "I still don't really see much risk of 2023 being the record-setting year that we saw this year."