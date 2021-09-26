The tax code can seem like a house that has had multiple additions. Some of if flows and has logic to it. Some of it is confusing and seems counterintuitive. And it wasn’t all written at the same time, so it’s not always cohesive.
The basic premise is that money that comes to you, the taxpayer, is subject to income tax and you are entitled to deduct expenses that relate to receiving that money. Those are the rules, but there are exceptions. Some of these exceptions seem to relate to public policy. This labyrinth of rules and exceptions to rules can be confusing to folks who don’t have regular exposure to it.
One misunderstanding is that cash received for work isn’t taxable. Most people who have some type of self-employment income understand that checks, credit card payments and funds received through online payment systems is taxable income. Not reporting income paid in cash is cheating on your taxes. It is often more difficult for the IRS to find, but it’s still illegal, just like it’s a crime to shoplift even if you don’t get caught.
Interest expense for a mortgage or home improvement loan that was used to purchase or improve your home is deductible. But not all mortgage interest is deductible. The tax code was changed a few years ago to limit how large a mortgage can be if interest is deducted and to eliminate the ability to deduct some of the interest on a mortgage or home equity loan if it was used for a purpose other than buying or improving a home. Interest on other consumer loans such as vehicle loans and credit cards is not deductible.
A major myth about taxes is that taxes are simple and there is inexpensive software that you can use to do your own taxes. Some tax returns are simple, and the cost of having a professional prepare them is nominal. And the consumer tax software packages that are available are generally quite accurate and user friendly. But you don’t know what you don’t know. The tech adage of “garbage in, garbage out” applies to tax software. You might be taking deductions you’re not entitled to or missing deductions you are eligible for. Having a tax pro who is knowledgeable and stands behind their work is worth it for most people.
Tax professionals who work with the tax code on an ongoing basis are more likely to know changes in rules than people who only do one tax return once a year. Enrolled agents and CPAs have to pass tests to earn those designations and must have regular continuing education to maintain the credentials. While you might be put off by the cost of getting professional input on your tax questions and preparing your tax return, there is something that may be more expensive than paying for professional support: the cost of making a mistake because you didn’t have professional support.
Linda Leitz is a certified financial planner and an enrolled agent. She can be reached at linda@peaceofmindfin.com.