Entegris, a Massachusetts-based global supplier of electronic materials for the semiconductor and other high-tech industries, plans to spend $600 million to build what it calls "a manufacturing center of excellence" on the Colorado Springs' northwest side that could add 600 jobs over the next several years.

Officials with the company, which has a longtime presence in the Springs, announced the local expansion Tuesday during a star-studded news conference attended by Gov. Jared Polis, U.S. Sen. John Hickenlooper and Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, among others, at the downtown U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum.

The announcement represents a second major economic development coup for Colorado Springs in the last five days; on Friday, Zivaro, a Denver-based information and technology company that serves government and national defense partners, said it would bring more than 300 jobs to the Springs as part of an expansion.

"Our new U.S. manufacturing center of excellence has the potential to create approximately 600 new jobs over several years, doubling Entegris’ presence in Colorado, with the potential to continue to expand over time," Bertrand Loy, Entegris’ president and chief executive officer, said in a news release.

"As a strategic supplier to the semiconductor industry, we recognize that it is more important than ever to invest in the U.S. to maintain and expand the nation’s technology leadership across the semiconductor ecosystem," Loy said. "This investment is a transformational step towards addressing the industry’s long-term capacity constraints while building additional supply chain efficiency and resiliency."

Entegris plans to locate its facility on nearly 90 vacant acres at 301 S. Rockrimmon Blvd. on a site that was the home of a manufacturing plant operated by California tech giant Hewlett-Packard before it was torn down a decade ago. Entegris' facility will manufacture "critical products used to manufacture semiconductors," the news release said.

"Entegris expects to invest approximately $600 million in the construction of the facility over the next several years, subject to receipt of appropriate approvals and state and local incentives," the company's news release said.

Entegris is in line for a series of financial incentives from state and local officials.

In November, the Colorado Economic Development Commission approved nearly $3.9 million in incentives for the company.

Locally, the Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC, along with several development organizations, utilities, and municipal institutions, put together incentives valued at more than $115 million. That package includes funding from the city of Colorado Springs, rebates from Colorado Springs Utilities, the planned creation of a new urban renewal district and money from the joint city-Chamber & EDC Deal Closing Fund.

The Rockrimmon Boulevard site also is located within a Colorado Springs enterprise zone, where job-creating employers are eligible for tax breaks.

Though Entegris doesn't make semiconductors, it supports the semiconductor industry, which federal, state and local officials consider as critical.

In August, the federal CHIPS Act — which stands for Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors and Science — became law; the bipartisan legislation was passed to encourage funding for the construction of microprocessor manufacturing facilities in the United States, among other initiatives.