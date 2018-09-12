GE Johnson Construction Co. is one of four companies and individuals receiving a Colorado Governor's Citizenship Medal during the Colorado Governor's Leadership Celebration Oct. 11 at the History Colorado Center.
The award honors Colorado Springs-based companies' corporate citizenship for thousands of hours of volunteer time, community engagement and other contributions by its employees supporting hundreds of charities and causes in the arts, education, environment, health and human services and sports and recreation.
The other recipients are Sara Gebretsadik, founder of the Rising Rebels club; Paul Major, CEO of the Telluride Foundation; and Russell George, president emeritus of Colorado Northwestern Community College in Rifle.