The Texas hamburger favorite with a loyal following has announced it's coming to Colorado Springs, but its fans might have to wait a little longer to enjoy the chain's made-to-order burgers and other menu fare.
The area's first Whataburger is under construction in the InterQuest Marketplace shopping center, northeast of Interstate 25 and InterQuest Parkway on the city's far north side. It will be a short drive from the area's first In-N-Out Burger, the California chain with a following of its own, which opened southeast of InterQuest and Voyager parkways.
During a groundbreaking in August, BurgerWorks Colorado, the Texas franchisee that's bringing Whataburger to town, said it expected to open the restaurant by the end of 2021.
But a spokeswoman for Whataburger's corporate office now says via email that the restaurant won't open until early 2022; no specific date was available. The spokeswoman gave no reason for the timetable change for the restaurant's opening.
Robert Garcia, a vice president with Nor'wood Development Group in Colorado Springs and developer of InterQuest Marketplace, said he's been told Whataburger might open in February.