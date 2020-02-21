Two years after opening a location in northern Colorado Springs, local ice cream favorite Josh & John’s is expanding to northern Colorado.
Known for its slow-churned ice cream and a variety of flavors that are served with cones, sundaes, shakes and other items, Josh & John’s is adding a fourth location in Fort Collins that will open in late March or early April.
Founded nearly 35 years ago, Josh & John’s has locations on Pikes Peak Avenue in the heart of downtown Colorado Springs and in the Mountain Shadows area on the city’s northwest side. Its newest shop is in the Flying Horse development on the north side.
Lindsay Keller, who co-owns Josh & John’s with husband John Krakauer (the business is named for Krakauer and former partner Josh Paris), said her family has ties to Fort Collins that made an expansion there a natural.
Keller was born in Fort Collins and she, her brother and sister, their father, grandfather and great uncle graduated from Colorado State University in the city. Her brother and his family also live there.
“We spend quite a bit of time in the Fort Collins area,” Keller said. “We really like it, like the community and think it’s a good fit for folks who like Josh & John’s ice cream.”
Josh & John’s also has heard from Colorado Springs transplants who’ve moved to Fort Collins and suggested the ice cream shop expand north, Keller said.
The new Josh & John’s will occupy a little more than 1,000 square feet in the Jessup Farm Artisan Village, an area within the Bucking Horse community about 10 minutes from the CSU campus, she said.
The artisan village is a commercial area akin to a town center surrounded by housing.
Some of its commercial buildings look more like farm houses, and expansive sidewalks, landscaped seating areas and lawns allow shoppers and diners to stroll, mingle and relax. Restaurants, a coffee shop, brewery, photographer and barber are among businesses at the village.
“It’s just a really cool spot,” Keller said. “It’s just a little village feel.”
The Fort Collins store won’t be the first time Josh & John’s has expanded beyond the Springs; several years ago, it had locations in Denver and Boulder, which eventually closed because of logistical and operational issues, Krakauer said.
But Keller said Josh & John’s is going to great lengths to protect its brand as it expands this time.
The retailer plans to move its ice cream manufacturing, storage and distribution from its three Colorado Springs shops into a new centralized location off Garden of the Gods Road. That will give Keller and Krakauer greater quality control over their ice cream, whether it’s served in the Springs or in Fort Collins, she said.
Being familiar with Fort Collins and having relatives and friends there, Keller added, also will help her and Krakauer to keep an eye on the operation there.
“Fort Collins is a discerning crowd,” Keller said. “They like quality up there. To be honest, we feel up to the challenge. It helps keep us on our toes, and it feels like an exciting new venture. But as I said before, we’ve spent enough time in the community that we feel like they’re our people. I think they’re going to love Josh & John’s.”