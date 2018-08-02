A June hailstorm in Fountain helped Colorado Springs auto dealers rebound from three consecutive down months to the biggest percentage gain in more than five years, according to a report from the El Paso County Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
The 2,231 new cars and trucks registered last month was up 30 percent from July 2017, the biggest percentage increase since a 31.2 percent jump in April 2013. Registrations declined in April, May and June from the same period a year ago. The July surge helped push registrations for the first seven months of the year five vehicles ahead of the same period in 2017 to 15,126.
The June 13 storm caused an estimated $104 million in damage to 17,351 vehicles, according to claims data compiled in late June by the Rocky Mountain Insurance Information Association. An even larger storm in July 2016 caused twice as much damage and fueled registration increases for the rest of that year.
Phill Emmert, executive director of the Colorado Springs Automobile Dealers Association, said the “significant damage to so many vehicles from the recent storms locally are indeed a factor in this increase in registrations. It is likely to be reflected for several months. Couple that situation with a strong local economy, and great sales incentives, all make for good news for the area new car dealerships.”
While registrations increases for nine of the top 10-selling makes, Toyota, Honda and Nissan generated more than half of the gain from June 2017. Honda and Nissan registrations nearly doubled to 214 and 161, respectively, while registrations of top-ranked Toyota jumped 60.4 percent to 309.
Nationwide, almost all major manufacturers reported declining U.S. deliveries for July, after automakers scaled back discounts for the first time in more than four years. Industrywide numbers were not available Friday from the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, nor were statewide registration numbers from the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association.
Registration numbers don’t match and lag sales by local dealers, as buyers have up to 60 days to register a new vehicle in the county where they live, not where they bought it. The numbers don’t include heavy trucks, motorcycles, all-terrain vehicles, recreational vehicles and trailers.
