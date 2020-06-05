The state health department issued new guidelines for personal and outdoor recreation sites Thursday.
Under the near guidelines, indoor gyms, indoor fitness classes, recreation centers, bowling alleys, pools, and indoor sports facilities are allowed to open at reduced capacity and with appropriate safety precautions, including frequent cleaning, social distancing, and providing access to hand sanitizer.
According to the guidelines:
-Indoor facilities, including gyms, can open up at 25% capacity, or 50 people (whichever is fewer) per room. People must stay 6 feet apart from each other. Indoor pools are also limited to 25% capacity, or up to 50 people. A reservation system is encouraged.
-Outdoor public pools, including hot tubs and developed hot springs must be limited to 50% capacity, or, up to 50 people, whichever is fewer.
-Outdoor sports facilities for individual use, including tennis courts, basketball courts, pickleball courts, bike tracks, motocross tracks and fields, may also open to up to 25 people at a time per court or per field.
-Organized youth or adult recreational sports leagues are permitted, and should be limited to 25 players.
Click here to read the the full guidelines.
In the Colorado Springs area, Crunch Fitness, Villa Sport and the Anytime Fitness locations at Austin Bluffs and in Fountain reported that they were open.
Vasa Fitness said it would reopen all Colorado locations on Monday. And Life Time Fitness said on its website that it would reopen it's Colorado Springs club on June 11 at 5 a.m.
Harmony Bowl on North Academy Boulevard also announced it would be open daily starting Friday.
