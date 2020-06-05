The state health department issued new guidelines for personal and outdoor recreation sites Thursday.
Under the new guidelines from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, activities that can be done in groups of 10 or fewer, with people physically distanced, washing hands and wearing face masks when possible, are allowed unless specifically prohibited by a public health order, the state said. It includes gyms, parks, pools, rafting and fishing.
For personal recreation, such as gyms and pools, participants must be 6 feet from members of other households, the order says. People are encouraged to continue using hand washing, hand sanitizer and face masks to mitigate the virus’ spread, it said.
Use of a reservation system is also encouraged at gyms.
Click here to read the guidelines.
RELATED:
- Colorado Springs playgrounds will reopen Friday with limitations.
- No mask, no service: Polis order gives business owners right of refusal to customers.