For many people, owning and running a own businesses is a part of the American Dream.

But the starry-eyed hope to become a successful business owner or entrepreneur is an endeavor that's about more than pulling oneself up by their bootstraps.

Planning, passion, perseverance and community support are all key ingredients for those who want to be the boss of their own operation.

Here are some of the pitfalls and tips Colorado Springs business owners and organizations shared about starting and running a business.

Start small, dream big

Before Torie Giffin opened Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, a Colorado Springs hotel geared toward bikers, she didn’t have a property, she didn’t have the capital and she didn’t have experience in the hospitality industry. All she had was a big idea.

“It started with a passion, and then just an awareness of current trends in our community,” Giffin said.

When Giffen went into her first angel investor meeting she brought a massive scrapbook of pictures and ideas she had for her hotel. One of the members of the meeting told her never to bring the scrapbook back, but one thing is for sure, Giffin knew her vision.

And a vision is exactly what Mash Mechanix Brewing Company owner Leif Anderson said any successful business needs.

“You have to have a purpose, it has to be more than just building a business or making money,” Anderson said, “because those are the last things that are ever going to happen. They come way later down the road.”

Anderson said he spent three years in the dream stage of imagining his business before he ever set foot into the journey of launching and running it.

When it does come time to launch a business, Tint Technologies owner Paul Hasty said starting small and scaling up is the best way to build momentum.

Hasty has served the community with his window tinting business for more than 19 years. But when he began his business, it was inside the confines of his home garage.

“I bought a roll of film and the tools,” Hasty said, “and I did it out of my car in my garage until I had built up enough cash to have a reserve.”

Know your customer and your product

Understanding buyer psychology and the needs of customers in the community is a key component of a successful business, Steve Imke, a Pikes Peak Small Development Center consultant said.

Building a relationship with the buyer and gaining customers’ trust is essential, Imke said.

That was certainly the case for Hasty.

“You need to know what your customer desires, wants and needs before you even start to address it,” Hasty said.

One way prospective businesses owners can understand those needs is by networking, Hasty said. Whether it's through a community group or personal connection, networking helps build relationships and gain customer trust.

Another important way of sharing a business’ story and beginning to build that relationship is through marketing.

“There’s an adage that says for every hour you spend developing your product you should spend an hour marketing it,” Imke said.

For Anderson with Mash Mechanix, part of his message has relied on the local nature of his products, something his customers appreciate.

“Every product we make is made here in house by us, by the staff,” Anderson said. “(There’s) huge staff involvement in not only the manufacturing side, but also the customer side as well.”

The art of patience and pivoting

When Shirley Kell took over ownership of Pikes Perk Mountain Shadows, a cafe on the northwest side of town, no one told her a worldwide pandemic would hit three months later.

Kell, who had previously been a manager of the cafe, had to learn in real time how to adapt the business in the face of adversity. A skill she recommends to other business owners.

“I've always been good at pivoting and that that's what that's probably why I survived,” Kell said.

Whether it was staffing, hours or recipes, Kell found a way to weather the financial storm of the pandemic and now rampant inflation.

“It's been a great ride,” Kell said. “But it's been like a crazy carnival ride.”

Giffin, who runs Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort, said she has learned to be patient with her business and persevere even when things get rough.

“In the last six and a half years, we've invested 100% of the profits back into the hotel,” Giffin said. "My partners and I haven't taken a dime of profits yet.”

Giffin said the financial investments others have poured into her business are something she takes very seriously. And that is why, even when her personal life seemed to be crumbling in a divorce, she kept forging ahead.

“I had won woman of influence in 2019," Giffin said, "literally on the same day my divorce was official in court."

Learn about community resources

When times do get tough, as they inevitably will, and even when they’re not, community resources can be a lifeline and a boon for new and even well-established businesses.

The Pikes Peak Small Business Development Center (SBDC) offers free business consulting as well as workshops to help start-ups and prospective businesses owners establish the tools they need.

“Take the time to learn the business,” said Shaula Denton, consulting coordinator at the local SBDC, "like coming to small business development center workshops and being humble enough to take advice or guidance from mentors.”

Kell, who runs Pikes Perk Moutain Shadows said she received mentorship and funding through Exponential Impact’s Survive & Thrive Program, a service designed to help with recovery from the economic damage caused by COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Giffin said she received a Small Business Administration (SBA) loan.

“That was an amazing way to go, getting a small business loan,” Giffin said. “Everybody should pursue that.”

When it comes to running a business downtown, Austin Wilson-Bradley, economic and community development manager for the Downtown Partnership of Colorado Springs, said certain tax credits are available for the downtown’s enterprise zone as well as the building enhancement grant.

Other resources business can take advantage of are the city's business road map and Access COS, a free business platform, Wilson-Bradley said.

Give Back

The act of giving is more powerful than receiving.

The owners of Tint Technologies, Mash Mechanix, Pikes Perk Mountain Shadows and Buffalo Lodge Bicycle Resort have all seen it.

By offering free service and products, employers can train staff and hone skills in a welcoming environment, Hasty, with Tint Technologies, said.

Making money can't be the driving forces of the business, Hasty said, there has to be a bigger purpose.

“Our business is to be a blessing to the community by giving our services out for free" Hasty said, "and expecting nothing in return."