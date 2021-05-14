WHAT ABOUT THE WATER?

The popularity of car washes might seem at odds in a market such as Colorado Springs, where water is precious.

The car wash industry, however, contends that homeowners who wash a vehicle in a driveway with a running hose use far more water than a professional car wash.

Many professional car washes employ water reclamation and recycling systems. Water from a car wash is funneled underground and flows through a series of tanks that filter out dirt and sand. It's then pumped back into the car wash, through a cleaning system and reused.

"We're constantly recycling the water," said Matt Brunk, operations manager for Carlo Car Wash, a new facility planning to open in June near Union Boulevard and Dale Street. "Any good car wash that has a good reclamation system, is going to recycle probably 75% of their water. ... You will use less water coming to our car wash than you will washing your car in your driveway."

Such systems also prevent chemicals from soaps, waxes and polishes from flowing into stormwater drains, Brunk said.

"We capture all of it," he said. "It doesn't go to the city; we capture and reprocess all of it. All those harsh chemicals you're using on your car, that we're using on your car, the expensive chemicals you pay us to put on your car, all of the residuals from that, we're recapturing them and then we're filtering it and recleaning the water again and then reusing it."

Rich Laden, The Gazette