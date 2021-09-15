The Trolley building in the 500 block of South Tejon Street in downtown Colorado Springs was made over in 2018 into a group of restaurants and bars that initially included Atomic Cowboy, Denver Biscuit Co. and Fat Sully’s Pizza; since then the block now includes the C.O.A.T.I food hall and the Pikes Peak Brewing Co.’s Lager House and Star Bar. On Wednesday, the Downtown Partnership advocacy group recognized Niebur Development of Colorado Springs for its role in the property’s transformation.