A groundbreaking ceremony for a $35 million downtown multiuse stadium will take place at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at the venue site, southwest of Cimarron and Sahwatch streets.

The 8,000-seat outdoor venue will house the Colorado Springs Switchbacks soccer team and is expected to help drive residential and commercial development in the area.

The public is invited to attend Saturday's groundbreaking, which will include a brief fireworks show. Speakers will include Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers, City Council President Richard Skorman, Switchbacks President Nick Ragain and Greg Cerbana, vice president of public relations and government affairs for Weidner Apartment Homes of suburban Seattle.

The Switchbacks and Weidner are partnering on the stadium, which is one-half of a downtown sports and event center project that includes an indoor arena on the Colorado College campus. A 2020 groundbreaking is planned for the Colorado College arena.

The stadium — also envisioned as a home for amateur sports, concerts, graduations and other events — is targeted to open in March 2021, the Switchbacks' Ragain said.

The stadium and the Colorado College arena are part of City for Champions, a series of projects originally proposed by city officials and civic leaders in 2013 and designed to boost Colorado tourism.

The Colorado Economic Development Commission approved $120.5 million in state funding over 30 years for the City for Champions projects; about $13 million of that money will be earmarked for the stadium, with the Switchbacks and Weidner picking up the rest of the cost.

The other City for Champions projects are the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum, scheduled to open next year in downtown; a sports medicine and performance center that's set to open next summer at the University of Colorado at Colorado Springs; and a new Air Force Academy visitor center targeted for an early 2020 groundbreaking.