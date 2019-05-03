More than 20,000 members of United Food and Commercial Workers Local 7 have ratified new 3-year contracts with Albertsons, City Market, King Soopers and Safeway in balloting during the past month.
Negotiations on the new contract began in December and an agreement was reached in March. The agreement includes pay raises retroactive to the Jan. 12 expiration of the previous contract, additional health insurance and pension contributions and improvements to sick leave, the union said in news release issued after the final vote late Thursday in Montrose.