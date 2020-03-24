Colorado Gov. Polis sent a letter Tuesday to the presidents of Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, and The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market, encouraging new safety protocols for customers and employees.

In the letter, shared in a news release from the governor's office, Polis also applauds efforts currently underway.

“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees, and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” the letter reads.

The letter includes proposals for providing the greatest possible protections for workers and customers while minimizing economic disruption.

Proposals include:

- Providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens, and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible

- Consider expanding into grocery delivery services, prioritizing service to those at the highest risk

- Provide daily designated time periods for higher-risk individuals to shop

- Establish entrance/access controls to ensure crowds are in compliance with safe social distancing practices

- To the extent possible, assign those employees with higher health-risks to tasks with lowest exposure risks such as backroom work

To read the letter and see the full list of recommendations, click here.

