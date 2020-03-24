Stores set up senior shopping hours amid coronavirus fears

A shopper wears gloves upon entering a Stop & Shop supermarket during hours open daily only for seniors Thursday, March 19, 2020, in North Providence, R.I. This week grocery store chains and other retailers began offering special shopping hours for seniors and other groups considered the most vulnerable to the new coronavirus. The dedicated shopping times are designed to allow seniors, pregnant women and people with underlying health conditions to shop among smaller crowds and reduce their chances of acquiring the virus.

 David Goldman

Colorado Gov. Polis sent a letter Tuesday to the presidents of Albertsons Companies, which owns Safeway, and The Kroger Co., which owns King Soopers and City Market, encouraging new safety protocols for customers and employees.

In the letter, shared in a news release from the governor's office, Polis also applauds efforts currently underway.

“I want to thank you, as a business leader in Colorado, for your efforts to date working in partnership with our state, your employees, and your customers to better protect our public health and food security during this extraordinarily challenging period,” the letter reads.

The letter includes proposals for providing the greatest possible protections for workers and customers while minimizing economic disruption.

Proposals include:

- Providing appropriate gloves, masks, face screens, and other personal protective equipment to grocery store workers to the extent possible

- Consider expanding into grocery delivery services, prioritizing service to those at the highest risk

- Provide daily designated time periods for higher-risk individuals to shop

- Establish entrance/access controls to ensure crowds are in compliance with safe social distancing practices

- To the extent possible, assign those employees with higher health-risks to tasks with lowest exposure risks such as backroom work

To read the letter and see the full list of recommendations, click here.

- LlST:  What's open, what's closed

- MAP: Coronavirus cases in Colorado

 

Tags

In this Series

Coronavirus in Colorado | Full Coverage

Updated article

COVID-19 tests in short supply as jail reduces population

Updated article

Emergency management, hospitals in Pikes Peak region need more protective equipment, trying to conserve

139 updates

Load comments