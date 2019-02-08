Gov. Jared Polis will be in Colorado Springs next month to deliver a second State of the State address.
Polis, who took office in January, will deliver his address during a Colorado Springs Chamber & EDC luncheon from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. March 22 at The Antlers hotel, 4 S. Cascade Ave. in downtown.
Polis is following in the footsteps of Gov. John Hickenlooper, who for the last several years delivered a second State of the State in the Springs after an initial address at the state Capitol in Denver.
The luncheon is $55 for Chamber & EDC members and $65 for nonmembers. A table of 10 costs $550. The RSVP deadline is March 19; pre-payment is required and reservations not canceled before 72 hours in advance of the event will be billed.
To register, go to www.coloradospringschamberedc.com/events and click on the events calendar for March. More information: 884-2832 or email sseaford@cscedc.com.