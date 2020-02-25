Gordmans, the department store chain whose parent company is reportedly mulling a bankruptcy filing, is closing its three stores in Colorado, including its longtime location at the Broadmoor Towne Center on Colorado Springs' south side.
Customers were being told Tuesday that the Gordmans in the Springs will close May 30. The Broadmoor Towne Center store, southeast of Nevada Avenue and Southgate Road, opened in 2004.
In response to questions about the closing, Stage Stores, Gordmans' Houston-based owner, issued a statement to The Gazette via email that said the company reviews its stores on a regular basis to remain competitive and to best serve its customers.
"As a result of our latest review, we have made the difficult decision to close the Gordmans in Colorado Springs, CO, in the near future. This decision was not made lightly, as Stage Stores knows its success is rooted in our loyal guests and dedicated associates. We are working closely with affected associates to offer them positions at other Stage stores. In instances where other job opportunities are not available, associates will have the option to take a severance package when the store closes."
The statement didn't respond to a question about a news story this month by The Wall Street Journal, which reported that Stage Stores was preparing for a possible bankruptcy filing. The statement also didn't say how many employees will lose their jobs.
Stage Stores also is closing its Gordmans stores in Thornton and Littleton, employees told customers Tuesday. News outlets in the Midwest also have reported the past few days that Gordmans is closing stores in Nebraska, Iowa and Wisconsin.
A Bealls department store in Cañon City, also owned by Stage Stores, will remain open, customers were being told.
Stage Stores purchased Gordmans in 2017 after the bankruptcy of a previous owner. That same year, Gordmans closed at the Chapel Hills Mall on the Springs' north side, which was the chain's only other local store. Gordmans had been open at Chapel Hills for only eight months before closing.
The loss of Gordmans at the Broadmoor Towne Center follows the March 2019 closing of Sears at the retail complex. The Sears space was purchased last year by a real estate development group that's now remodeling a portion of the building to house a Magnum Shooting Center.
Gordmans joins Pier 1 Imports and Burlington as brick-and-mortar retailers who have closed locations this year in Colorado Springs or are in the process of closing.
Competition with Amazon and other online rivals has been a major factor in the financial woes, closings and downsizings of traditional retail chains, industry experts have said.