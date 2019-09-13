Google Ad Filtering

FILE - This July 19, 2016, file photo shows the Google logo at the company's headquarters in Mountain View, Calif. Starting Thursday, Feb. 15, 2018, Google will start using its Chrome browser to reshape the web by eradicating ads it deems annoying or otherwise detrimental to users. It just so happens that many of Google’s own ads will pretty much sail through its new filters. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

 Marcio Jose Sanchez

Search giant Google is seeking proposals from Colorado nonprofits to create economic opportunities in their communities with $1 million in grants as part of its Google.org Impact Challenge Colorado.

The deadline for the proposals is Sept. 20. A panel of five judges will pick five recipients of $175,000 grants and Colorado residents will vote online for one of the five to receive another $125,000.

The judges are Blessing "Yemi" Mobolade, small business administrator for the city of Colorado Springs; Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System; Kelly Brough, CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce; David Miller, executive director of the Barton Institute of Philanthropy and Social Enterprise at the University of Denver; and Katherine Archuleta, founding partner of Dimension Strategies.

Contact Wayne Heilman 636-0234

Facebook www.facebook.com/wayne.heilman

Twitter twitter.com/wayneheilman

Load comments