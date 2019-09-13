Search giant Google is seeking proposals from Colorado nonprofits to create economic opportunities in their communities with $1 million in grants as part of its Google.org Impact Challenge Colorado.
The deadline for the proposals is Sept. 20. A panel of five judges will pick five recipients of $175,000 grants and Colorado residents will vote online for one of the five to receive another $125,000.
The judges are Blessing "Yemi" Mobolade, small business administrator for the city of Colorado Springs; Joe Garcia, chancellor of the Colorado Community College System; Kelly Brough, CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce; David Miller, executive director of the Barton Institute of Philanthropy and Social Enterprise at the University of Denver; and Katherine Archuleta, founding partner of Dimension Strategies.