Technology giant Google wants to offer its fiber optic-based internet service in Colorado Springs next year if the company can reach an agreement with Colorado Springs Utilities to lease its planned network.

Google would become the second tenant on Utilities' planned 2,000-mile network, which is expected to get underway this summer and be available to its first residential customers early next year. Ting Internet became the first tenant when it signed a 25-year lease late last year, allowing Utilities to speed up construction from 15 years to six years and helping to offset some of the up to $100 million annual cost of building the network.

Brian Wortinger, Utilities' manager of fiber optic and telecommunications, said "several" internet providers are interested in leasing part of the network, but he declined to say how many or identify them. He expects leases from providers like Ting and Google to offset a "significant part," if not completely offset, the cost of building the network. Utilities plans to seek bids later this week from contractors who would build the network.

Google Fiber provides fiber optic-based internet service in 12 cities in nine states since launching the service in Kansas City, Mo., and Provo, Utah, a decade ago. The internet unit expanded to nine other cities in four years before slowing its expansion in 2016, and earlier this year added Des Moines, Iowa — its first new market in six years. The company also provides high-speed wireless internet service to office buildings and apartment complexes in Denver and eight other cities in six states.

