Gold's Gym has permanently closed its three Colorado Springs-area locations, citing financial fallout caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The nationwide fitness center chain, based in Dallas, shuttered locations at 7655 N Union Blvd. and 1409 N. Academy Blvd. in Colorado Springs and at 302 Main St. in unincorporated Security.
On Tuesday, exercise equipment was seen being loaded onto trucks at the Union Boulevard location, according to social media posts.
"Gold’s Gym has been the world's trusted fitness authority for more than 50 years and we remain strong as a brand with nearly 700 gyms in 29 countries around the world," company president and CEO Adam Zeitsiff said via email.
"The unprecedented COVID-19-related closures have caused us to reassess the viability of some company-owned locations and make the difficult decision to close about 30 of them, including all 3 gyms in Colorado Springs," he said in the email. "Our focus is and always will be on our members, and we are working to find ways to help them continue their fitness journeys in Colorado Springs and will have further updates on this soon."
Zeitsiff didn't respond to questions from The Gazette about how many employees have lost jobs as a result of the closures or whether the Springs-area locations of Gold's Gym might return as conditions improve.
On March 16, Gov. Jared Polis ordered the temporary closure of many businesses statewide to halt the spread of the coronavirus, including fitness centers and gyms, restaurant dining rooms, bars, brewpubs, casinos and theaters. That closure order is set to expire April 26.