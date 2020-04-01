Gold Resource forced to close Mexico mine
Colorado Springs-based Gold Resource Corp. announced Wednesday it has suspended operations at its Mexican mine until April 30 and furloughed most employees there under orders from the Mexican Ministry of Health.
The company said none of its Mexico employees have been diagnosed with the virus. Gold Resource is keeping a “limited operational staff” to maintain safety and environmental systems and perform maintenance to enable the mine to return to production. The company’s Nevada mining operations have continued “while taking numerous precautionary measures to keep its employees safe.”
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette