Gold Resource has completed the spinoff of its Nevada mining operations to Fortitude Gold and named a new management team for the company, which has moved from Colorado Springs to Denver.
The spinoff leaves Gold Resource with its Mexican underground mining operations and Fortitude Gold as a new, Colorado Springs-based independent company for the Nevada open-pit mining operations. Gold Resource shareholders Thursday received one share of Fortitude Gold stock for every 3.5 shares of Gold Resource stock they owned as of Dec. 28. Fortitude Gold is awaiting approval from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the OTC Markets Group to begin trading.
As part of the transaction, Gold Resource Chairman Bill Conrad and CEO Jason Reid both left the company to take the same roles at Fortitude Gold. Conrad will remain a director of Gold Resource but will be replaced as chairman by Alex Morrison, an accountant with extensive mining industry experience, including with Denver-based Newmont Mining. Morrison has been a Gold Resource director since 2016.
Reid, who last week received $500,000 in severance and accelerated vesting of his stock options, was replaced by mining industry veteran Allen Palmiere as Gold Resource CEO, who will receive a $450,000 base salary plus up to 60% of his salary in bonuses and $500,000 in long-term incentive pay. Also an accountant, Palmiere has more than 35 years of experience in the mining industry in South Africa, Central America, Guyana and Brazil and China. He was CEO and chairman of HudBay Minerals, executive chairman of Barplats Investments, vice president and chief financial officer of Zemex and president and CEO of Breakwater Resources.
Gold Resource also added Lila Manassa Murphy and Joseph Driscoll as directors. Manassa Murphy founded a consulting firm for asset management firms and family offices and spent many years in the investment industry, including with a firm specializing in natural resource investments. Driscoll is a mining engineer with extensive experience in both underground and open-pit mining operations with Forte Dynamics, Environmental Resources Management, Amec Engineering and Consulting, Great Basin Gold, Newmont, Barrick, Queenstake Resources, Stillwater Mining, Independence Mining, New Butte Mining and Pegasus Gold.
