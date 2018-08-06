CSRA, a General Dynamics subsidiary, plans to lay off 75 employees at Fort Carson by Oct. 31 after losing a contract to provide training at the post, says a notification sent last week to the Colorado Department of Labor and Employment.
The Falls Church, Va.-based company advised the department that it will lay off four employees Sept. 30 and 71 more Oct. 31.
It will “cease operations” on the Army Warfighter Focus contract, resulting in permanent job losses for instructors, computer operators and analysts, technicians and support personnel, the letter said.
All 75 employees, however, are expected to be rehired by Lockheed Martin, which won a $3.5 billion contract in March for training aids and other tools to be used on instrumentation systems and live-fire ranges.
CSRA, General Dynamics Information Technology and Engility Holdings, a spinoff of L-3 Communications, were the primary subcontractors to prime contractor Raytheon for the $11.2 billion contract awarded in 2007.
The Army is breaking elements of the 10-year-old Warfighter Focus contract into three packages. In addition to the Lockheed Martin portion, Raytheon and seven other companies will share in a $2.4 billion contract awarded in June to provide and manage training and training assistance services to the Army.
A third $785 million contract is expected to be awarded next month for training at Fort Huachuca near Sierra Vista, Ariz.
A General Dynamics spokeswoman said Monday that she would “track down” information about the contract Tuesday.
The company filed the notice under federal legislation that requires businesses that close an operation or make a major cutback to either give employees 60 days’ notice or pay them for 60 days after an immediate layoff.
