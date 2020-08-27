briefly
Gazette Best Workplaces nominations due Monday
Do you want to recognize your employer as a great place to work? You have through Monday to nominate your public, private or nonprofit employer to be included in The Gazette’s Best Workplaces program.
The program, in its fourth year, recognizes employers that create strong, healthy workplace cultures and environments. Employers can be nominated at gazette.com/bwp_registration/. Employees, organization leaders or customers can submit nominations. To be eligible, employers must have at least 10 employees and a majority must respond to a survey on leadership, culture, mission and values, benefits, training and social responsibility.
The Gazette sponsors the program along with the Colorado Springs Chamber of Commerce & EDC, employment website Monster.com and DataJoe, a Boulder data collection and analysis firm.
Wayne Heilman, The Gazette