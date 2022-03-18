The Gazette has become more than just a print newspaper delivered to residents of the Pikes Peak region.
The company — under the umbrella of Colorado-based Clarity Media Group — now includes The Denver Gazette, Colorado Politics, OutThereColorado, two weekly newspapers and is widely known for Best of the Springs, Empty Stocking Fund, annual events and other projects.
“Our model of newspapering is really based on a mission, and that mission is building community, making the communities we publish in —such as Colorado Springs and Denver and Woodland Park and Monument — better places to live. We do that by shining a light on both problems and successes in the communities we serve, and by celebrating the people who live there by telling their stories,” said Chris Reen, president and publisher of The Gazette and CEO of Clarity Media, the Anschutz Corp. subsidiary that owns The Gazette and its affiliated publications.
OutThereColorado
Started as a weekly edition of the Lifestyle section in The Gazette in 2010, OutThereColorado became a separate company in 2015 focused on outdoor recreation in Colorado. OutThereColorado tries to inspire, inform, and guide readers as they seek meaningful experiences beyond the screen with a mission to inspire the world to explore the incredible places in their own backyards, according to the website.
"We always include safety messaging and best practices, such as leave no trace and how to avoid getting lost on a trail," said Spencer McKee, OutThereColorado's director of content and operations. "We try to tell readers how much water to bring on a hike, how difficult the trail is, what equipment they will need, the rules that apply, what preparation they need to make and the skills they will need."
The site also includes news of statewide interest from the Colorado Springs Gazette and Denver Gazette about local growth, new restaurants and retailers, podcasts, a newsletter, and an online store for clothing and accessories. McKee said the site, which attracts about 40 million user sessions a year and was voted best blog by the Outdoor Media Summit, plans to use its two writers to expand into feature coverage later this year.
Pikes Peak Newspapers
The Gazette expanded into weekly newspapers in 2015 by acquiring the Cheyenne Edition and Woodmen Edition and adding the Ute Pass Courier and Tri-Lakes Tribune a year later.
All four weekly publications were consolidated under the Pikes Peak Newspapers group and the Ute Pass Courier was renamed the Pikes Peak Courier, which covers Cripple Creek, Florissant, Green Mountain Falls, Victor, Woodland Park and Teller County. And the Tri-Lakes Tribune's name was shorted to The Tribune, which covers Black Florest, Gleneagle, Monument, Palmer Lake and Woodmoor.
"We are focused on hyper-local, community-level coverage," said Michelle Karas, editor of Pikes Peak Newspapers and one of two full-time staff members of the weekly publications.
Publication of the Cheyenne and North Springs Edition (formerly the Woodmen Edition) ended Dec. 31.
Colorado Politics
The Gazette launched ColoradoPolitics.com in 2016 to cover the Colorado General Assembly, state government and political news statewide, then acquired the weekly Colorado Statesman newspaper a year later, folding it into ColoradoPolitics.
The staff of nine, which includes a publisher, four reporters, two editors, and a reporter who also serves as an editor and an opinion editor, covers state politics, public policy, Colorado's congressional delegation, state and federal courts and some local politics. The stories appear in the weekly Colorado Politics newspaper, the daily Colorado Springs Gazette, and the daily Denver Gazette, as well as websites for all three publications.
Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette published its initial edition Sept. 14, 2020, as a daily alternative to other publications in the Denver area, featuring city hall and legislative news, suburban and statewide reporting, business, national and international cover, outdoor trends, entertainment and local editorials.
The newspaper is a digital-only publication that resembles a printed newspaper in a tabloid format with a front page, sections and news pages readers can move through with their devices. The publication also includes interactive features, including photo galleries, videos and an audio version of any story.
The publication's 17-person staff includes six reporters, three editors, four page designers, a multimedia journalist, a photographer, and a three-person investigative reporting team that is shared with the Colorado Springs Gazette. The Denver Gazette focuses much of its coverage on Denver and Aurora but is increasing its coverage of Denver's southern suburbs, including Castle Rock, Centennial, Parker and Jefferson County, said Jim Bates, managing editor of the paper.
Gazette Charities Foundation
The foundation was formed in 2019 from what had been Gazette Charities to operate the Empty Stocking Fund and the Best and Brightest scholarship program in the Colorado Springs area.
An affiliate of the Denver-based Anschutz Foundation, along with the Foundation for a Better Life and the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, the Gazette Charities Foundation manages all grant-making in El Paso and Teller counties for the Anschutz Foundation. The Gazette Charities Foundation board is chaired by Chris Reen, president and publisher of The Gazette and CEO of Clarity Media, and focuses on health and human services, arts and culture, and education.
The Empty Stocking Fund was started 38 years ago with a story in The Gazette about helping to fill Christmas stockings with toys and other gifts to give away, raising $40,000 in the first year. The effort continued with fundraising to benefit five social service agencies, which has grown to 20 as contributions increased. Last year's campaign raised $1.73 million, the fourth consecutive annual record total. Expenses and overhead costs are paid for partner agencies and contributions are matched by the El Pomar Foundation — $1 for every $3 donated up to $200,000 — and Bruni Foundation — $1 for every $10 donated up to $70,000.
The Best and Brightest program gives $500 scholarships annually to 20 Colorado Springs-area high school seniors, selected by a committee, from candidates who submit an application, letter of recommendation, academic transcript and complete an essay answering three questions about their community service efforts, a defining moment or lesson in adversity, and their vision for the future. The program, now in its 31st year, includes profiles on each winner, published in the Colorado Springs Gazette.
Gazette Charities Foundation also is part of the Colorado Mental Health Consortium, which has helped advocate for and even author mental and behavioral health legislation, including parts of a package of 19 bills signed into law last year by Gov. Jared Polis.
Annual events
The Gazette hosts three large events to celebrate its Best of the Springs edition that honors businesses and organizations readers have selected as the area's best; the Senior Life Expo; and the Best Workplaces program.
Best of the Springs started in 1994 and honors top businesses and organizations in more than 300 categories across six major areas — arts and entertainment, city life and recreation, family and health, food and drink, services and professionals and shopping. Last year, more than 57,000 people cast more than 400,000 votes to determine category winners. A virtual celebration will honors this year's winners April 21.
The Senior Life Expo started in 2015 as the Successful Aging Expo and changed its name to the current identity after two years. The expo was a drive-thru event in 2021 and virtual in 2020. The last in-person event attracted more than 1,500 people to visit 72 exhibits and attend 48 seminars on everything from Social Security to long-term care insurance. A date and location for this year's event are in the planning stages.
The Best Workplaces program began in 2017 to honor top local employers, recognizing hundreds of organizations in the past five years. Last year, the program honored 108 companies, nonprofits or other groups from the 269 nominated. The selections are based on employee surveys on organizational health, engagement and leadership. This year's winners will be honored Dec. 1 at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Colorado Springs.
Jim Broyles, The Gazette's vice president of sales, said the events "are a way for us to build our brand and connect to the community in nontraditional ways. Many attendees of our events are not readers of our print and digital products; events allow us to connect to a new audience."