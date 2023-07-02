At the end of each month, Data-Driven Economic Strategies produces an Economic Progress Report as a free community resource to help track our local, state and national economies. You can find the full reports with graphs referenced below at https://www.ddestrategies.org/.

There is more-than-the-usual uncertainty right now regarding a possible slowdown or (likely mild) recession.

A couple of weeks ago, I did a presentation in Salt Lake City for a national electrical association, and the questions were indicative of how flummoxed business owners and managers are regarding the current environment. Their industry is, of course, more affected by interest rates and their influence on commercial and residential real estate. For me, the timing of the presentation was good, because I feel like both commercial and residential real estate have highly unusual dynamics going on and for that reason, I will focus this month’s discussion a bit more on the real estate industry.

One interesting dynamic in this (pandemic-induced) cycle is the divergence between what individuals say in surveys and what they do as consumers in society. The University of Michigan Sentiment shown on page 3 of the monthly Economic Progress Report is somewhat indicative of this.

June preliminary sentiment improved to 63.9 from 59.2, mostly driven by the resolution of the debt-ceiling crisis and decreasing inflation rates. However, as the graph shows, sentiment is still well below pre-pandemic levels that hovered between 90 and 100, which is interesting given the persistently high levels of consumption and economic activity overall.

For example, details from the survey show that only 18% of respondents say now is a good time to buy a house. And yet, while new home single and multifamily starts may be down 15.5% on a year-to-date basis, starts were up 21.7% in May compared to the previous month — the eighth largest monthly gain since 1959. Even existing home sales were up 0.2% during the month. Permits for new homes are also up, indicating that homebuilders are confident about their pipeline, and this is substantiated by the home builders index that surpassed expectations at 55 (above 50 is in expansion territory).

Builders are seeing more traffic at model homes, and they are also finally seeing some reductions in prices with a Producer Price Index for new residential construction falling 7.3% year over year. While it’s true that all residential sales are down from pre-rate-hike times, the more recent sales volume indicates that some consumers a) are getting used to the higher interest rates with the hope to refinance next year when rates come back down, or b) must move to accommodate a life change and are willing to bite the bullet despite higher prices and rates.

As I’ve talked about before, there is a nationwide and local shortage of housing, and many existing homeowners are not willing to move with rates as high as they are; thus, the relative health of the new residential construction subsector.

This is exacerbated by the recent shift of more millennials than baby boomers in absolute terms — and that some of those millennials are finally having kids. Simultaneously, many boomers don’t want to move due to the higher interest rates and precisely because they are boomers, who have a mindset of having worked harder than any other cohort for their achievements, justifying keeping whatever assets they’ve accumulated.

I am bold in saying this because my husband is a boomer who just turned 60, so the kids and I never pass up a chance to poke at him. When they were young and would spill on the carpet, he would always say, “Look at what you are doing to my carpet!” And I would say, “Honey, it’s our carpet — everyone’s!”

Not surprisingly, the sustained demand for housing has pushed prices upward once more with the median existing single-family home price rising 2.8% in the U.S. to $401,100 in May. That is still down 3.4% from a year ago, but May of this year marked the fourth consecutive month that existing single-family home prices increased.

Those single-digit increases are closer to stable, longer-term trends and certainly not indicative of any “crash” in the housing market. Days-on-market in the U.S. also fell in May to 18 days from 22 days in April.

The elevated levels of consumption even for expensive homes and financing can be largely explained by the persistently strong labor market. After declining in February and March, U.S. job openings in April ticked back up to 10.1 million. As the graph on page 3 of the monthly Economic Progress Report shows, even with the downward trend that began in April 2022, job openings are still high, with roughly 40% more job openings than pre-pandemic levels. Correspondingly, the number of employed people increased in May by 339,000, also an elevated level. By way of context, from 2012 to 2020, the average number of new jobs was 147,000 per month, so we are at more than double the “normal” job openings.

The percentage of people in the labor force (those actively working or having looked for work over the past month) has very modestly improved (at 62.6%) but is still below pre-pandemic levels and very low compared to pre-Great Recession years. This, too, is keeping labor demand strong.

The unemployment rate for the U.S. did tick up to 3.4% in May from 3.1% in April, but last month’s unemployment data was a bit contradictory, in that the business survey showed higher levels of employment than the household survey did. Both are used in the unemployment rate calculation.

Many economists seemed perplexed by this contradiction, but I believe it’s probably due to a reduction in gig work, which is captured by the household survey, but not by the business survey. This makes sense to me, because as the economy cools, fewer households and businesses are willing to pay for “extras” like yardwork, website design and the like.

The household data (and my personal theory) is also substantiated by the somewhat higher levels of unemployment claims, which are up around 264,000 over the past two weeks compared to the previous range of 225,000-250,000 earlier this year.

Nonetheless, it is still a largely employees' market and the average worker knows it. Thus, individuals and households may say they don’t like inflation and feel uncertain about the future, but for now they don’t think they will lose their job or have trouble finding a new job if they need one. And so, they continue to buy, and I believe even borrow if they are short on cash.

There are likely some irrational buying behaviors or simply a household budget shortfall due to inflationary pressures as seen by the increase in revolving credit (e.g., credit cards), but I think more so, there is a sentiment that job security is reasonably intact.

This is in many ways a self-fulfilling prophecy. The more confident consumers are in their jobs and buying ability, the more they consume and fuel business growth, which in turn, helps keep businesses healthy without a need to lay off workers or cut hours. So, ladies, by all means go out and buy those shoes, cute purses or outfits this Fourth of July! For the country!

Traditionally, the Federal Reserve tries to dampen things by subduing the labor market, diminishing demand, and therefore reducing inflation when price increases are above the target 2%. Hence, it’s a good thing that inflation cooled in May to 4% from 4.9% in April.

Clearly, our current rate of inflation is still double what the Fed wants, but the decline was significant enough for the Fed to opt for a “pause” to interest rate hikes during its recent June meeting. The bad news is that core inflation, which represents all goods minus food and energy, still increased by 0.4% month-over-month and was at 5.3% in May. Additionally, the nerds at the Fed know what I know: There were strong baseline effects, pulling down May’s inflation reading. In other words, inflation hit its peak around this time last year, so when you do year-over-year comparisons, this year is going to look a lot better than last year.

I addressed this in my column in The Gazette on June 23, "Inflation slowing, but shoppers are still feeling the pain," focusing on why grocery prices still “feel” so high despite falling inflation levels. Nonetheless, the trend is moving in the right direction. The May NFIB small-business survey showed the smallest percentage of firms raising prices since March 2021, albeit a still elevated 32%.

I also mentioned that May was the first month that real average hourly earnings outpaced inflation across the U.S. It is true that some lower-wage industries had larger percentage increases in wages such as hospitality. But one of the primary reasons the Fed is dogged about bringing inflation down to roughly 2% and keeping it there is not only because inflation erodes living standards, but also because persistently high prices amp up the pressure on employers for higher wages — a vicious cycle.

In that vein, I did another article on local wages and how they are still significantly lower than both national and statewide wage levels. This pours cold water on the otherwise stellar news of local job growth with a remarkable 10,480 new jobs in 2022, only outdone by the 10,974 new jobs we had in 2021 — more than any year on record and far exceeding the roughly 5,600 new jobs we need to match population growth.

Yes, economists can occasionally deliver good news (job growth) although you can bet it’s going to have caveats (lagging wages).

In fact, our local economy is a perfect microcosm of the odd relationship between higher inflation, persistent consumption, job security and a resilient residential housing market. Regional new construction and home sales are both holding up well, considering the roughly 44% increase in the median home price since 2019 (which is roughly the same increase as the U.S.).

In 2023, Q1 local median existing home prices increased 2.3% (to $444,700) although the more recent monthly data that incorporates new and existing homes showed a median price of $475,000 and average price of $536,478. Despite those historically high prices, however, the pace of increases has slowed, and wages are higher (if not at par with the U.S. or Colorado).

The higher wages and moderating prices brought the Housing Opportunity Index shown on page 6 of the monthly Economic Progress Report up to 30 in 2023 Q1 from an abysmal 18 in 2022 Q4. In the good ol' days of 2019, the HOI was 71, meaning that 71% of local homes sold were affordable to the median household income — starkly different from today.

Commercial Real Estate (CRE) is not proving as resilient to higher interest rates and economic uncertainty. Property valuations and sales have both declined considerably. CRE transaction volumes are down 40% in 2023 Q1 — the lowest level since 2020. Credit conditions are also tighter with the Fed’s Loan Officer Survey on bank lending showing 74% of banks tightening standards for construction and land development.

The Mortgage Bankers Association shows that commercial and multifamily mortgage loan originations were 56% lower in 2023 Q1 compared to a year ago. Specifically, originations declined over the year for industrial properties (minus-72%), office (minus-67%), multifamily (minus-55%), and hotel and retail (both minus-8%). Office space is the one I am most worried about, with a negative 20 million square feet of net absorption in the U.S. in Q1 of this year alongside high sublet activity in most major markets.

During much of the pandemic epoch, the contraction in the office market was being mitigated by lower construction levels. However, in Q1 of this year, new office completions rose, which exacerbates already high vacancy rates (with a worsening circumstance to come as leases expire). Thus far, delinquency rates for office space are about 1% higher than pre-pandemic, but still low at 3.4% of loans. I think that will likely change as leases expire and tenants don’t renew space or renew less space while loan payments still need to be made.

I also worry a bit about U.S. multifamily construction with roughly 1 million units under construction in Q1 (or 5.6% of total apartment inventory). While it’s true that we have a national and local housing shortage, I worry more about apartment construction, because those projects take two years or more to get going, and if we do hit a recession, more people will “double up,” and demand for housing will cool a bit while investors are still in planning or building phases.

I will optimistically say that I am more confident about our local real estate market than I am about the U.S. market for all the good reasons I’ve stated before: hearty job growth since 2013 (minus 2020) across virtually all industries and especially professional/technical services, a younger demographic that can both work and have babies (ensuring a future workforce), the military instillations as anchor employers and spillover demand for contractors, and ever-growing tourism.

The healthy local residential housing market is indicative of our economic growth, and although commercial real estate may sputter, our economic performance over the years has our local CRE market in less bad shape than many first-tier cities. Overall, it is still a positive picture despite the uncertainties, and I’ll take that.