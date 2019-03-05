If you want to buy gasoline for less than $2 a gallon in Colorado Springs, act quickly.
Only two local stations — a Conoco at 520 Peterson Road and a Circle K store at 613 Meadowbrook Parkway, both near Peterson Air Force Base — were charging $1.99 a gallon or less Tuesday, along with six others across Colorado and fewer than 350 in other states, reports national gas price tracking site GasBuddy.com.
Prices likely will climb at least 20 cents a gallon higher over the next two months as oil refineries shut down for annual maintenance and shift to summer gas blends, said Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy’s head of petroleum analysis. But those prices still likely will be 10 to 15 cents a gallon lower than they were a year earlier, he said.
Gas prices in the Springs have been rising for nearly a month after bottoming out Feb. 9 at a two-year low of $1.88, according to GasBuddy. Prices peaked last year at nearly $3 a gallon Oct. 4 and fell by more than $1 gallon over the next four months as oil prices declined by more than $30 a barrel.
“A month ago, there were 20,000 stations (nationwide) at less than $2 a gallon and more than 36,000 stations at the peak on Jan. 9,” DeHaan said. “Right after Valentine’s Day, you usually see seasonality return to the gas market due to refinery maintenance and the transition to summer gasoline blends. That lasts until Memorial Day weekend, when prices usually start drifting lower. I expect to see prices similar to last year, but a bit cheaper.”
Gas prices averaged $2.17 a gallon Tuesday, up 5.3 cents in the past week and nearly 30 cents in the past month. Colorado’s average of $2.21 a gallon is the nation’s seventh lowest, just 3 cents a gallon more than the nation’s lowest in South Carolina.
The national average has increased more slowly than Colorado Springs, up 2 cents in the last week and nearly 15 cents in the past month to $2.44 a gallon.
Skyler McKinley, spokesman for AAA Colorado, said he doesn’t expect dramatic fluctuations in Colorado gas prices in coming months since both supply and demand are “pretty stable.”
He expects prices to remain on a slight upward trend over the next few months but still be below last year’s levels and well below $3 a gallon for the rest of 2019.
