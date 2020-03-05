Gas has dropped below $2 a gallon in the Colorado Springs area for the first time in more than a year as concerns over the effects of the coronavirus on the global economy continue to push down oil prices.
In Colorado Springs, the Rudy's Country Store at 315 S. 31st St. and the U Pump It at Hancock Expressway and Delta Drive were selling unleaded regular at $1.99 a gallon Thursday, according to GasBuddy.com, the online service that tracks fuel prices nationwide.
A 7-Eleven at 30th Street and Colorado Avenue advertised $1.99. And for members only, the Sam's Club at 4385 Venetucci Blvd. in Fountain was selling unleaded regular at $1.96 a gallon.
Colorado Springs-area prices haven't been below $2 since mid-February of last year, GasBuddy records show.
Though prices Thursday at a Circle K at 28th Street and Colorado Avenue were a skosh higher at $2.01 per gallon ($1.95 with the convenience store chain’s Easy Pay program), motorists still were coming in to take advantage of the cheaper gas, said Vera Linscott, Circle K’s assistant manager.
"They’re driving in from all sides of the town just for our prices," Linscott said. "I'd love to see them go lower. I don't know if they will or not, but I'd love to see it."
Still, the citywide average was several cents higher at $2.20, according to GasBuddy.
Several Denver-area outlets, meanwhile, have gas for even less. Unleaded regular was going for $1.69 a gallon at a 7-Eleven and an Everyday convenience store, both in Parker, although the Everyday price was for cash only.
"As the spread of the coronavirus induces panic on markets, oil prices have been walloped and motorists should avoid filling up as the plummet in oil prices starts showing up at their local gas station in the days ahead," Patrick DeHaan, GasBuddy's head of petroleum analysis, said this week in the organization's newsletter.
"Nearly every village, town and city in every state will see gas prices dropping — the pace may vary, of course — but over the next week gas prices will move lower solidly, barring any dramatic improvement in the spread of the virus," DeHaan said.
Prices in some areas could even fall an additional 25 to 35 cents a gallon over the next few weeks, he added.
"My advice for motorists," DeHaan said, "is delay buying gasoline and expect noticeable drops for the time being as the world obsesses over the spread of COVID-19."