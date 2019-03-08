Garden of the Gods Visitor and Nature Center in Colorado Springs was among three organizations statewide to receive Prism Awards Friday from the Colorado Institute for Social Impact.
The center received a Prism Award for Social Impact Business of the Year for southern Colorado, EarthHero in Boulder received a similar award for northern Colorado and SEI Professional Services of Paonia won a similar award for western Colorado.
The Men's Exchange of Colorado Springs received the Social Impact Startup of the Year award for southern Colorado and TrailFork Inc. of Boulder received a similar award for northern Colorado. TrailFork cofounder and CEO Lillian Hoodes won the Social Entrepreneur of the Year award for northern Colorado and Bill Morris, cofounder and former CEO of Blue Star Recyclers, received a similar award for southern Colorado.