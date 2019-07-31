The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is putting the finishing touches on a $60 million expansion that renovated the entire complex, added a wellness center and more than doubled its guest rooms.
The 334-acre complex just east of Garden of the Gods park will get its last of 20 three-bedroom guest cottages and "casitas" next spring. They're owned by investors but managed by the resort and club. The upscale home-like buildings added 60 rooms to the resort as part of an effort to market itself as a luxury boutique hotel catering not only to its 2,500 members, but also nonmember guests.
"This offers a residential style of living that people are craving with gas fireplaces, outdoor seating and many other amenities. They are good for corporate meetings, family reunions, golf buddies and many other groups," said James Gibson, who last year became president and CEO of Garden of the Gods Resort and Club. The cottages and casitas "have been very well received and were sold out most of July because people love the flexible living they offer."
The resort began the $60 million renovation and expansion shortly after an investment group headed by local business executives Brenda Smith and Judy Mackey bought what was then called the Garden of the Gods Club in 2013. They started by renovating the existing 56 guest rooms, dining areas, lounges, lobby, meeting rooms and recreational facilities, and then spent $12 million building the Strata Integrated Wellness Spa, which opened in 2016, and an adjacent zero-entry pool that opened later.
The project also includes more than a dozen upscale villas on club property — not all of which have been completed. They can't be rented, but the owners have access to all of the resort's facilities.
The Garden of the Gods Resort and Club is managed by Benchmark Resorts & Hotels, a Texas-based hospitality company that manages more than 70 hotels in 18 states and the Caribbean.
The late Texas oilman Al Hill opened the Garden of the Gods Club in 1951 as a refuge for wealthy Texans and added a golf course nine years later. Much of the club was demolished and rebuilt in 1995 and was sold in 2007 along with undeveloped land in the area.