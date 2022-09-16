091322-news-guadagnoli-portrait

Local businessman and entrepreneur Sam Guadagnoli, who, with his wife, Kathy, owned several downtown entertainment concepts, died Sunday. He was 71. THE GAZETTE FILE 

 Gazette file

A funeral service and celebration of life will take place next week for longtime Colorado Springs businessman Sam Guadagnoli, who died Sunday.

The service, in the form of a Catholic Mass, will be held at 11 a.m. Sept. 24 at St. Paul Catholic Church, 9 El Pomar Road, on the Springs' southwest side.

Sam Guadagnoli, longtime Colorado Springs businessman and benefactor, mourned by family and friends

A celebration of life will follow immediately in the downtown block of Tejon Street, between Pikes Peak Avenue and Kiowa Street, where Guadagnoli and his wife, Kathy, operated the Cowboys' nightclub, the Tejon Street Eatery food hall and other nightclubs and bars.

In addition to his business successes, the 71-year-old Guadagnoli was well known for his charitable endeavors and support of many nonprofits and community  initiatives. He died of complications from cancer, according to an obituary notice.

Tejon Eatery becomes downtown Colorado Springs' newest food hall

In lieu of flowers, Guadagnoli family members have asked friends to consider donating blood and platelets to local blood banks.

Family members also have asked for donations to three charities in Sam Guadagnoli's name: the Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center; St. Jude's Children Research Hospital; and the American Red Cross

New downtown Colorado Springs breakfast spot takes over former Oscar's Oyster Bar space

Photos, videos, letters and notes can be shared with family members and friends by visiting www.rememberingSamG.com.

Load comments