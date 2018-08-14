Denver-based Frontier Airlines on Tuesday began a fare sale with one-way ticket prices, tax included, from Colorado Springs Airport to eight destinations for less than $60, and 80 flights out of Denver International Airport for less than $100.

Low-fare flights are valid for travel on Tuesdays and Wednesdays only, and tickets must be purchased by Aug. 19.

Priced at $34, one-way, nonstop flights from Colorado Springs to Las Vegas are valid now through Nov. 14., and San Antonio valid to fly Aug. 21. through Sept. 29.

Tuesday through Sept. 30., flights are priced at $49 from Colorado Springs to Minneapolis and to Los Angeles from Aug. 21 through Sept. 29.

Flights valid to fly today through Nov. 14 out of Denver include to Salt Lake City at $24; Omaha at $29; and San Francisco at $44.

Frontier Airlines is a budget airline that charges for overhead and checked bags, and each passenger is allowed one item to store under the seat for free.

Check the website for more destinations.