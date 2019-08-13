Touting its environmental consciousness, an airline is offering free flights for people with the last name “Green” or “Greene.”
Colorado-based Frontier Airlines, which claims to operate “America’s greenest flight,” is giving away tickets up to $400 in value for flights that leave Tuesday and return before Aug. 20. The deal is only available for trips booked off the company’s website and is part of what the airline is dubbing “Green Week.”
Frontier Airlines spokesman Zach Kramer told CNN that the company has received quite the response from the promotion.
“We're very excited to share our green message with everyone,” Kramer said. “I was surprised how many people have the last name Green.”
