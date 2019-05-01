Frontier Airlines
A Frontier Airlines flight to San Diego taxis to the runway after an announcement of new flights at Colorado Springs’ airport in this file photo from September 2017. Photo by Nadav Soroker
Frontier Airlines has launched a fare sale on 30 new routes it is launching and seasonal service it is resuming, including flights from Colorado Springs to Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.

The Denver-based, low-fare carrier is offering one-way flights from Colorado Springs Airport during a sale that ends at 9:59 p.m. May 7 on its website, flyfrontier.com, starting at $39 for the San Antonio flight on Tuesday through June 11, $59 for the Minneapolis-St. Paul flight on Tuesday through June 11 and $69 for the Atlanta and Washington flights, on Tuesday for Washington and Wednesday for Atlanta through June 11 and 12, respectively.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington flights all resumed Tuesday and the Atlanta flight resumed Wednesday. All remain on Frontier's schedule through Nov. 12-13; the four flights were suspended last year in August and September.

