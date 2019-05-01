Frontier Airlines has launched a fare sale on 30 new routes it is launching and seasonal service it is resuming, including flights from Colorado Springs to Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington, D.C.
The Denver-based, low-fare carrier is offering one-way flights during a sale that ends at 9:59 p.m. May 7 on its website, www.flyfrontier.com, starting at $39 for the San Antonio flight on Tuesday through June 11, $59 for the Minneapolis-St. Paul flight on Tuesday through June 11 and $69 for the Atlanta and Washington flights, on Tuesday for Washington and Wednesday for Atlanta through June 11 and 12, respectively.
The Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Washington flights all resumed Tuesday and the Atlanta flight resumed Wednesday. All remain on Frontier's schedule through Nov. 12-13; the four flights were suspended last year in August and September.