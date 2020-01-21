Residents in El Paso and Teller counties whose household income is $56,000 or less can have their tax returns filed for free through the annual Tax Help Colorado program at Pikes Peak Community College.

Working with Denver-based Piton Foundation, IRS-certified accounting students and volunteers will calculate returns for qualifying filers.

The complimentary service will be offered at PPCC’s Centennial Campus, 5675 S. Academy Blvd., Aspen Building Rotunda, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Saturday from Feb. 1 through March 21. Filers must make an appointment at 719-502-4TAX (4829) or by email, TaxHelpCO@PPCC.edu.

Clients should bring their Social Security cards or ITINs, photo identification and tax documents. For more information and a complete list of what is needed, go to https://taxhelpco.org.

Tax preparers receive comprehensive training to ensure families receive the best refund possible and take advantage of allowed tax breaks such as the Earned Income Tax Credit, according to PPCC officials. Families save an estimated $200 by using the service.

Statewide, 35 sites are participating in this year’s Tax Help Colorado program. Other groups providing free tax assistance for eligible low-income residents living in El Paso and Teller counties include:

Catholic Charities, 228 N. Cascade Ave;

Pikes Peak United Way, 518 N. Nevada Ave.;

AARP Mt. Carmel Veterans Service Center, 530 Communications Circle;

AARP Westside Community Center, 1616 W. Bijou St.;

AARP Colorado Springs Senior Center, 1514 N. Hancock Ave.;

CPCD, 2330 Robinson St.;

Pikes Peak United Way, Carmel Middle School, 1740 Pepperwood Drive;

Mitchell High School, 1205 Potter Drive;

AARP Silver Key Senior Services, 1625 S. Murray Blvd.;

AARP Sunnyside Christ Church, 2025 N. Murray Blvd.;

Mercy’s Gate VITA, 4210 Austin Bluffs Parkway;

Fort Carson Tax Center Building, 1358 Barkeley Ave., Fort Carson;

AARP Fountain Community Center, 5725 Southmoor Drive, Fountain;

AARP Security Public Library 715 Aspen Drive, Security;

AARP North Colorado Springs, 1175 Chapel Hills Drive;

REACH Pikes Peak Fountain, 501 E. Iowa Ave., Fountain;

Teller County VITA, 218 E. Midland Ave., Woodland Park;

AARP Woodland Park, 900 Evergreen Heights Drive, Woodland Park;

Tri-Lakes Chamber of Commerce, 166 2nd St., Monument; and

AARP Calhan Fairgrounds, Swink Hall, 366 10th St., Calhan.

For more information on the sites and hours, go to https://getaheadcolorado.org/get-my-refund/#map.