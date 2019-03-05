Aurora lawyer Frank Azar and a Washington, D.C., law firm have filed a class-action lawsuit against Colorado Springs-based Ent Credit Union alleging it improperly charges overdraft fees on debit card transactions that didn't overdraw accounts.
The suit was filed Monday in Denver federal court by Franklin D. Azar & Associates PC and Kaliel PLLC of Washington, D.C., on behalf of Ent members in El Paso County and Tarrant County, Texas. It seeks unspecified restitution, actual, statutory and punitive damages, interest and attorney fees.
The suit, made public Tuesday by Azar's news release, also seeks an order to halt Ent's handling of such transactions and declare the practice a breach of contract.
“Ent Credit Union has a long history of doing the right thing for our member-owners,” Ent CEO Chad Graves said Tuesday by email. “We want to reassure our members that we take consumer complaints — and certainly allegations of this nature — very seriously. We have not yet received this lawsuit, having first learned of its existence through the media today, however we are committed to promptly researching and responding.”
Stephanie Nelson of Tarrant County, Texas, which includes Fort Worth, was assessed $25 overdraft fees in August, September, October and January for cable television bills she paid even though her Ent account had a positive balance when the transactions were authorized, the suit said.
Ashley Brymer of El Paso County was assessed $25 overdraft fees on a $6.51 debit-card transaction at Sonic in March 2018 and two more transactions in July, even though her Ent account had a positive balance when the transactions were authorized, the suit said.
Ent and most other financial institutions sets aside money for debit card transactions when the transaction is authorized, but if another transaction such as a check, overdraws the account, it then charges an overdraft fee on both the check and the debit card transaction, Azar said in the release. Such charges violate Ent's deposit agreement with its members, which allows it to either accept or reject a transaction and charge a fee if that transaction overdraws the account, the suit said.
Instead, Ent credits the account for the amount of any debit card transaction during a nightly "batch" processing process and then debits the account a second time to actually pay the vendor or merchant.
Both Nelson and Brymer also were assessed fees multiple times on debit card transactions Ent declined and tried to process two or more times, generating additional overdraft fees on the same transaction, the suit alleges. Ent's deposit agreement says members will be charged one overdraft fee per transaction or item, the suit said. Most major banks charge only one fee per declined transaction, regardless of how many times the bank attempts to process it, the suit said.
Ent is southern Colorado's largest financial institution with nearly $5.5 billion in assets and nearly 342,000 members. Azar & Associates is one of Colorado's largest law firms, employing 45 lawyers in Denver, Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Trinidad and advertises extensively on television, portraying Azar as "The Strong Arm."