AT A GLANCE

Highlights of a fourth-quarter report on the Colorado Springs multifamily market show:

• Average rents rose to $1,265.92 per month, up a little more than $62 on a year-over-year basis, though down nearly $11 from the third quarter of 2020.

• Colorado Springs' northwest side had the most expensive average rents of $1,386.82. The least expensive average rents of $1,139.47 were found on the city's southeast side.

• Apartments built after 2010 — which typically have more amenities — had the highest average rents of $1,536.97 a month. Units built during the 1970s were the lowest at $996.97.

• The Colorado Springs-area vacancy rate dropped to 4.9%, down from 5.3% in the third quarter and 5.8% a year earlier.

Source: Fourth-quarter Colorado Springs Metro Area Apartment Vacancy and Rent Study, co-authored by Ron Throupe of the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business and Jennifer Von Stroh of Denver-based Colorado Economic & Management Associates.